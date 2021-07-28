Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

