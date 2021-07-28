State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,710 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.46.

FFIV opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

