Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 171,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,541. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

