Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Shares of DKL stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,665. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

