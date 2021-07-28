Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

