Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
