Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.