D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 272,200 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,200 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.