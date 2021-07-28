Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,406,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

