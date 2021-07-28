GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 57.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 863,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GeoPark by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

GPRK opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.87.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.39%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

