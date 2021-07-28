D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,988 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after buying an additional 921,951 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

IOVA opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.