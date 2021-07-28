Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.08% of Scientific Games worth $113,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 25.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 269,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.19.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

