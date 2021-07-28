Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.21. 10,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,197. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.