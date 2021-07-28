Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

TS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 18,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 11.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

