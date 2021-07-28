Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,833. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

