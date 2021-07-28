MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

TSE MEG traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.01. 72,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.48. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.