EXMR FDN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,974.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $179,105.39 and approximately $73,974.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 287.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

