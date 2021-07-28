The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

