D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 9,846 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,844 shares of the software’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,160 shares of company stock valued at $34,250,587. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

