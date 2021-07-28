D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 182,576 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,576 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Photronics worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Photronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 398,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $815.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

