D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 22,818 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,818 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,685,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,459,000 after buying an additional 250,504 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Aptiv by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 747,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after purchasing an additional 285,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

