Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

CHDN opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.37.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

