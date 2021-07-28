Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

