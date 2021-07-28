Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,097,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.25.

Shares of BURL opened at $324.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $175.89 and a one year high of $339.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

