Stonnington Group LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

