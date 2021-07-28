Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.