Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBHC opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.