Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€775.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €775.00 ($911.76) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €705.27 ($829.73).

EPA MC traded down €3.80 ($4.47) on Wednesday, hitting €669.60 ($787.76). 474,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €659.99. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

