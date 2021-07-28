Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian Sells 12,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nucor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 11,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.