Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

