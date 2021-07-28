Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

