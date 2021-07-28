First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 177.4% in July

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QABA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,341. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

