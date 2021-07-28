Eaton Vance Management Sells 161,443 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,443 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 482,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 359,787 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

