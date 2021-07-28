Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2,413.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,709 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of TXRH opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

