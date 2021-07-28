FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stake Boosted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

