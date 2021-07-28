Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 20,842 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $130.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

