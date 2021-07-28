Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) to Issue Dividend of $4.00

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Home Loan Financial’s previous dividend of $1.08.

Home Loan Financial has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Get Home Loan Financial alerts:

About Home Loan Financial

Home Loan Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for The Home Loan Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; and lending products comprise residential mortgage, nonresidential mortgage, residential construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Loan Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Loan Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.