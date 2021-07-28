MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 60,054 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.
About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
