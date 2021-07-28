MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 60,054 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.