EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at $2,385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.