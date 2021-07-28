Investors Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,937 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the typical daily volume of 569 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

