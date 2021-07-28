Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $218.00 at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $266.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDOC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

