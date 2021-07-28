FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS stock opened at $344.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.