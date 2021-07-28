Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $18.41 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,309,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352,385 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

