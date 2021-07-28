Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 323,931 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

