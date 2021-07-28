Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 151,429 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,429 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.63% of SSR Mining worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 392,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,018,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

