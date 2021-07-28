Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 287,256 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,256 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

