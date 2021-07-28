Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,503 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Aramark worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.