Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAHCU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS CAHCU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.