Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 47,591 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,591 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:FMAC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.