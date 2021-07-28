12,041 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after buying an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $8,144,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

