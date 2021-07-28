Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

