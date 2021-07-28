Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

